Driver killed in collision in Santa Clarita area identified

SANTA CLARITA – Authorities have identified the motorist who was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in the Santa Clarita area.

Bradley Smith, 28, of Lancaster died at the scene of the crash, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, on San Francisquito Canyon Road, just south of Dry Gulch Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, Smith was southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road in a white 2006 Kia Rio when he “attempted to pass traffic and traveled into the northbound lane.”

“While attempting a passing maneuver, (Smith) observed oncoming traffic (and) made an evasive turning movement to the right and traveled back onto the southbound lane and into the dirt right shoulder,” according to the CHP.

He then lost control of the Kia and traveled back across the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, where the compact car collided head-on with a white 2010 Lexus ES350 driven by a Santa Clarita woman, the CHP reported. The Kia became engulfed in flames.

The Lexus driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital in Valencia for treatment of injuries described as moderate, according to the CHP.

San Francisquito Canyon Road was closed intermittently for most of the morning while an investigation was conducted.

Previous related story: Drivers dies in fiery Santa Clarita-area collision

–