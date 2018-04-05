Local job recruitment for glass fabrication company

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a local job recruitment this Monday for production line workers for a glass fabrication company in Valencia.

The recruitment will start at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

This is a climate-controlled facility with free onsite parking and an employee lunchroom equipped with a microwave, refrigerator and vending machines available. Personal protection equipment will be provided by the employer and/or Job Center of California. These are full-time positions starting at $12/hr. plus overtime at $18/hr.

Qualified candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED; one-year of prior production, construction, and/or fabrication experience; be able to work overtime as needed; have the ability to perform physical demanding tasks and able to lift up to 25 pounds; have reliable transportation to and from work; and pass a drug test and background check.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license or Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

