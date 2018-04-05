Gregg Anderson Academy recognized as 2018 CA Distinguished School

PALMDALE – Students and staff at Gregg Anderson Academy are celebrating a recognition by the California Department of Education as a 2018 California Distinguished School.

Gregg Anderson Academy is now the fifth school to be recognized within the Westside Union School District. The other four schools are Anaverde Hills, Hillview Middle School (CA Gold Ribbon), Rancho Vista Elementary and Valley View Elementary.

“These schools implement outstanding educational programs and practices that help California students realize their potential, and put them on the path to achieve their dreams,” stated State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

The California Distinguished Schools Program awarded California elementary schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.

Schools that applied were eligible based on their performance and progress on the state indicators as described on the California School Dashboard. Indicators include test scores, suspension rates, and English learner progress.

The curriculum at Gregg Anderson Academy is focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), which was heavily included in its winning application. Programs offered at the Academy include Project Lead the Way courses for all grade levels and extra-curricular activities such as the newly formed Lego Robotics club.

“The leadership team, staff, students and parents have worked hard at Gregg Anderson Academy to provide a great education for all its students,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “We are thrilled that they have been recognized for their hard-work.”

Gregg Anderson Academy was the only school in the Antelope Valley that was recognized this week as a 2018 CA Distinguished School.

