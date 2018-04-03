Palmdale to host “Yappy Hour—Safety Edition” at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Yappy Hour—Safety Edition” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S. Admission is free.

“Yappy Hour” is designed for dog park users to get together, socialize and let their dogs try out some fun, basic agility equipment.

In addition, attendees will receive crime prevention information for dog walkers who can act as the eyes and ears of local law enforcement while walking their pets in their neighborhood or local park. There will be giveaways for dogs and their humans.

“Join us for this free, fun get together where four legged community members come to mingle,” stated Recreation Coordinator Jennifer Tallakson.

Recreation and Culture staff will be available to answer any questions related to the dog park.

Yellen Dog Park hours are from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

