SANTA CLARITA – A male motorist from Lancaster who apparently attempted an unsafe passing maneuver died Tuesday in a fiery collision in the Santa Clarita area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, on San Francisquito Canyon Road, just south of Dry Gulch Road, in an area where two lanes are separated double yellow lines, the CHP reported.
The unidentified male motorist from Lancaster died at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road in a white 2006 Kia Rio and attempted a passing maneuver, traveling into the northbound lane. Seeing approaching northbound traffic, he “made an evasive turning movement to the right and traveled back onto the southbound lane and into the dirt right shoulder,” according to the CHP.
The driver then lost control of the Kia and traveled back across the yellow lines into the northbound lane, where the compact car collided head-on with a white 2010 Lexus ES350 driven by a Santa Clarita woman, the CHP reported. The Kia then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.
The Lexus driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital in Valencia for treatment of injuries described as moderate, according to the CHP.
San Francisquito Canyon Road was closed intermittently until about 11:20 a.m. April 3 when all lanes were reopened.
–
8 comments for "Driver dies in fiery Santa Clarita-area collision"
Tired of idiot drivers! says
Dangerous drivers usually end up killing someone, at least this idiot killed himself. It’s not rocket science to follow the laws of the road and to drive defensively rather than aggressively. Passing over a double yellow is a choice and is an intentional act of disregard. I feel bad the the victim in this case. May they have a speedy recovery!
Mabels says
… good riddance to that fellow. I remember him well. 2016, I commuted that route two months. He nearly killed me. Twice. The most of us having to commute San Francisquito were coasting off-throttle when possible, staying off our brakes, minimizing wear and tear, trying our best to spare our equipment, and extend our engine lives. This nitwit, tailgating his fellow commuters, weaving everywhere, can’t be bothered to keep his car in his lane, that kid was a first-class nuisance. It’s a miracle he lived this long. The drop dead stupidest people on this planet drive Mustangs, Camaros, Kias and Saturns.
Laughing says
As a KIA owner I reject that statement.
Of course I have age on my side.
thecommuter says
i saw the aftermath of this accident (went through that area at 6:50/55 am.. What a tragic event.
I take this road daily to work from Lancaster and there are way too many over aggressive drivers on this road. CHP often setup multiple unit speeding traps in the area but i think more enforcement is needed. Prayers to everyone affected from this tragic accident.
Hate speeders says
Yes!!!! That’s awesome I hope more speeders die
Jeff says
Calm down pathetic fool.
Alexis says
@Jeff…Thank you.
justsayn says
that’s just a fukn stupid comment ! most of us don’t like the guy passing us dangerously, tailgating, etc and admittedly I have made comments TO MYSELF in regards to the unsafe driving of others, but to put that out here like that is just stupid. I hope this guys family and friends realize that you are just an idiot when and if they read this.