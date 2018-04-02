Man killed in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who was fatally shot outside a liquor store in Palmdale Saturday night was identified as 35-year-old Israel Castaneda of Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:53 p.m. Saturday ,March 31, in the 37900 block of 47th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the location regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso,” the news release states.

Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after the shooting, a male, unknown race, was seen running from the location, southbound on 47th Street East and out of view. It is unknown if that individual had anything to do with this crime,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The motive for the crime is unknown and the investigation is on-going, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800)-222-TIPS (8477).

