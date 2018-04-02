21 arrested, 2 for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and 19 more drivers were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, March 30, to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Fern Avenue and Avenue I in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

804 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect was arrested.

One person was arrested for a felony warrant.

18 drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

Two drivers were additionally charged for driving without a court ordered interlock device.

24 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

