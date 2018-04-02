2 Lancaster residents killed in 14 Freeway crash

CANYON COUNTRY – Two Lancaster residents died early Sunday morning when their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail and overturned down an off-ramp on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Canyon Country, authorities said.

Tiesha Shepherd, 37, was driving the gray, 2003 GMC Envoy and Johnnie Mitchell, 48, was the passenger, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1, on the northbound 14 freeway, south of Via Princessa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV overturned down the Via Princessa off-ramp, and the woman and man were ejected onto the road, the CHP said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at 661-294-5540.

[Information via City News Service.]