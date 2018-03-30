Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected fraudster

If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for fraud.

He is accused of stealing someone’s information and using the information to make purchases at a local business.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man who appeared to be wearing a black baseball cap, and a black and white jacket at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Canela at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize this suspect, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short brown hair who appeared to be wearing an over-sized blue shirt over a gray or black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue “Nike” sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Canela at 661-948-8466.

–