Driver dies after collision with big rig in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 27-year-old man died at the hospital Thursday morning, shortly after swerving his vehicle into oncoming traffic and colliding with a big rig in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday, March 29, on Avenue J east of 100 Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Avenue J when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled onto the dirt shoulder. The man then turned his vehicle to the left and entered the westbound lane of traffic, directly into the path of a 2016 Freightliner/2017 Wabash trailer, according to the CHP report.

Both vehicles collided before careening off the roadway onto the dirt shoulder. The Toyota’s driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The rig’s driver, 47-year-old Jimmie Click of Lancaster, was not injured in the collision.

Avenue J was closed in all directions until around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 29, due to the collision scene investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP report.

The incident remains under investigation.

