Detectives investigating man’s shooting death in Palmdale [updated]

PALMDALE – A man was found shot to death late Thursday morning inside a truck in Palmdale, authorities said.

It was reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 29. Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Avenue T on a “medical rescue call”, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a four-wheel drive truck stuck in soft sand just off the dirt shoulder on East Avenue T,” the news release states.

“They discovered the male inside the truck unresponsive. The victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which a news photographer described as an empty lot in a desert area where some homes and industrial businesses are located.

“The weapon was not recovered and the suspect is outstanding. This murder does not appear to be gang related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 49-year-old James Dimas-Carrillo, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

–