PALMDALE – A man was found shot to death late Thursday morning inside a truck in Palmdale, authorities said.
It was reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 29. Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Avenue T on a “medical rescue call”, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a four-wheel drive truck stuck in soft sand just off the dirt shoulder on East Avenue T,” the news release states.
“They discovered the male inside the truck unresponsive. The victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which a news photographer described as an empty lot in a desert area where some homes and industrial businesses are located.
“The weapon was not recovered and the suspect is outstanding. This murder does not appear to be gang related,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 49-year-old James Dimas-Carrillo, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
9 comments for "Detectives investigating man’s shooting death in Palmdale [updated]"
Jc says
I drive by there every day. I also noticed that truck there, oddly parked with some windows opened. It must have been Tuesday morning, around 11am, when i first noticed it. Wenesday morning it was still there. Thursday morning around 11:30am, it was still there. Thursday night, around 8:30, several police cars where there, tow truck was loading up that blue, 4door, old truck, several other vehicles were there too. The stench from the decomposing body must have been what finally alerted someone that something was really odd about that truck. I just thought that it was abandoned, or that it belonged to someone from the house accross the street.
Near says
I also live there this so it Tuesday night on my way home from work.
his girlfriend was there the day they found his body short blonde she look like she was in her 20 so maybe it was a love triangle the went wrong
CAD says
That was his daughter
Cm says
That was his daugther that had been looming for him he was last seen tuesday night and found by his daugther thursday morning
Viviana says
I saw the truck on my way to work at 3:30am, Wednesday morning. It’s not uncommon to see vehicles abandoned, but I thought this truck was a bit unusual since it wasn’t parked on the shoulder of the road facing forward, but in the dirt and facing into the street. Prayers to the family, RIP.
Kim says
That truck was right on front of where my mom lives That truck was there definitely atleast 2 days. I actually drove by it a couple times and never would have imagined a lifeless body in there. I just thought it was a car that broke down and that is a very BUSY street so I’m surprised it took atleast 2 days for someone to actually realize there was a dead body in there. May his soul Rest In Peace..
Kim says
According to a neighbor the truck was there since Monday but I’m not too sure..
Cm says
No it was there since tuesday night
ER says
I saw the truck on my way to pick up my son from school on Wednesday. Seemed like the truck had gotten stuck in the sand. Windows were rolled down. It’s not uncommon to see vehicles abandoned that have broken down or gotten stuck in the sand so I didn’t think much of it. My heart breaks for the family.