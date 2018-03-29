Palmdale’s Public Art Lab open this Saturday at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s new public art lab continues its citywide tour with a stop scheduled for this Saturday at Domenic Massari Park.

The lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, March 31, at the park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

Residents are invited to visit the public art lab to learn more about public art in Palmdale and voice their opinions. Disguised as a giant rock, the lab is a mobile platform designed to engage residents in a collaborative process that will help guide recommendations for public art throughout Palmdale communities. It was created by Los Angeles artist Nick Rodriguez and seniors from Knight High School’s Digital Design Academy, who will be on hand to ask and answer questions for visitors.

“After gaining a special ‘clearance’ to the lab you will be able to enter and develop your vision for public art in Palmdale,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll ask questions such as, ‘How would you use art to help shape the future of Palmdale? Would you spend a day painting a mural or visiting a solar field filled with temporary art?’”

The public art lab will also be on display Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, located at 3850 East Avenue S.

Residents are also encouraged to participate by taking a short online survey available in English and Spanish at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt. In only 10 to 15 minutes, you can help us to better understand where and how public art can have a strong impact in your community.

The survey is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or through the following links:

“We look forward to having our residents join us in the conversation to guide Palmdale’s future investment in public art,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information about Palmdale’s Public Art Program, the public art master planning effort, and how to get involved, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt or email PalmdalePublicArt@cityofpalmdale.org.

About the Palmdale’s Public Art Master Plan

The city of Palmdale is currently undertaking a year-long public art master planning process with consultants Gail M. Goldman Associates and Elwood & Associates. The Public Art Master Plan will provide a clear vision for the future of public art in Palmdale for the next decade. The plan will outline goals for the selection and placement of public art, programming opportunities, strategic partnerships and funding opportunities. It will include policy and procedure recommendations as well as direction for ongoing program development and management.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

