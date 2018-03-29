Kindergarten Cop featured as Palmdale’s mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing of Kindergarten Cop on April 4 as part of its Mid-Week Movie program.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) rated PG-13 is an action-comedy featuring unusual circumstances that find big, brawny cop John Kimble, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, posing as a kindergarten teacher in order to apprehend major drug lord Cullen Crisp as well as his ruthless accomplice and mother, Eleanor. While pretending to be a kid-friendly instructor, Kimble falls for pretty fellow teacher Joyce Palmieri as he battles both unruly children and dangerous bad guys.

The Palmdale City Library hosts free showings of featured films every Wednesday evening.

Movies scheduled to be shown in April include Ocean’s Eleven (1960) not rated on April 11; Wonder (2017) rated PG on April 18; and The Blind Side (2009) rated PG-13 on April 25. This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

