Deputy recovering after crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A sheriff’s deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon while responding to a call in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the area of East Avenue Q and 18th Street, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“A Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy was responding to an emergent call for service traveling eastbound on Avenue Q, when he collided with a civilian vehicle near 18th Street East in Palmdale,” the news release states.

The deputy was initially transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but his condition improved and he was released from the hospital late Wednesday night, sheriff’s officials said.

Two male occupants in the civilian vehicle were transported to a local hospital in good condition and were also released Wednesday night.

