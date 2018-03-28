Man gets 31 years for sexually abusing two Palmdale sisters

LANCASTER – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing two Palmdale sisters, ages 9 and 11, one of whom became pregnant.

Jerardo Garcia Sierra, 28, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Sierra, who had access to the girls through a family member, began the abuse in May 2013.

The abuse of the youngest victim continued through August 2016. As a result of the sexual abuse, that victim became pregnant, but the baby died shortly after birth, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

Sierra pleaded no contest Feb. 26 to committing a lewd act on a child and sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 or younger, according to Deputy District Attorney Lyle Riggs

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

