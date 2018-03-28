LANCASTER – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing two Palmdale sisters, ages 9 and 11, one of whom became pregnant.
Jerardo Garcia Sierra, 28, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Sierra, who had access to the girls through a family member, began the abuse in May 2013.
The abuse of the youngest victim continued through August 2016. As a result of the sexual abuse, that victim became pregnant, but the baby died shortly after birth, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.
Sierra pleaded no contest Feb. 26 to committing a lewd act on a child and sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 or younger, according to Deputy District Attorney Lyle Riggs
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
–
7 comments for "Man gets 31 years for sexually abusing two Palmdale sisters"
Ramon Reyes Cornejo says
Thank god. Hi is paying the price for abusing yung kids
T says
Are u f’in kidding me. Give the F’ER to me I’ll take care of the Ba#ta*d !!
Speak the truth says
This is absolutely NOT TRUE!!
The 9 year old was raped by another man who’m she described and how it happened, their irresponsible mom and step dad would leave her home alone with her 6yr old& 2yr old brother as well as her new born sister at night while they “worked”. The man that she originally said had done this forces him self into the home, he was an acquaintance to the family & acording to her kids the man had been driving past the house nights before. No one knew what had happened to her till weeks after the police got an anonymous call saying that she was a few weeks pregnant and they showed up at her house to investigate. A few weeks later it was confirmed that she had had miscarage. She said what had happened and how, but the mom being afraid of what trouble she could get into for leaving her kids under the care of her 9 year old, was afraid so had to come up with a different story. & as for the 11 year old, it suposably happened a few years back but there was no proof and instead of investigating the mother sends her away to live with her dad. So my question is. If jerardo did this to your firsr daughter why would let him live in your house again? The mother only brought her oldest daughter back a few months ago to testify against him to make it look more convinceble. He took the plea deal the lawyer offered him because he had no one on his side and the mother of these two girls knew that. The only two people who know the real story and the ways of the people are 7 states away.This women would throw anyone under the bus for her sake. I truly feel bad for what happened to her, but please accuse the correct person.& the dates are wrong jerardo did not live in the same house hold as them during that time, he lived with his baby momma. & if he would come around it would be to crash on the couch which by the way was his parents house.
Tm says
Sure
Allie22 says
This is why monsters like Jerardo Sierra can get away with doing this kind of crap- because their family and friends make excuses for them instead of facing the truth about how sick and evil they are. DNA doesn’t lie, but perverts and criminals do to save their butts. Didn’t work this time, did it?
Lori says
No one checked the baby’s dna when she miscarried? Yeah, sure. Someone is telling you a story. Maybe you should check into it if you have a personal interest in this.
Concerned says
31 to life… thank God they are yet living because some have suffered worser consequences and their abusers have gotten lesser time.