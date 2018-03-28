Local job recruitment April 3 for Farmers Insurance

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a local job recruitment on Tuesday for bilingual customer service agents for Farmers Insurance.

The recruitment event will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Position requirements include servicing sales of insurance plans, including auto, home, life, and health; processing monthly payments, including down payments and other fees; processing customer proposals on insurance plans; receiving inbound calls, including transferred sales lead and calls from current and potential customers; placing outbound follow-up calls to sales leads and persuading potential customers; developing leads, scheduling appointments, identifying customer needs, and marketing appropriate products and services; establishing customer relationships and following up with customers; and working with agents to establish and meet marketing goals.

Qualified candidates must be bilingual in English and Spanish; have sales experience (inside/outside); be interested in marketing products and services based on customer needs; have a property and casualty license; and possess a life and health license, or be able to obtain one within four weeks of employment (paid for by the company).

Candidates also must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license or Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

