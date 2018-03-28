AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist reaching out to veterans

LANCASTER – Chairman of the Board of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Marvin Crist delivered a special presentation recently during a Coffee 4 Vets event in Lancaster.

Crist, who is also Lancaster’s Vice Mayor, addressed the transit needs of local veterans and provided up-to-date information on AVTA service changes.

“One of the many ways we can honor the men and women who have served our country is by helping them stay mobile and connected to resources that improve their quality of life in the Antelope Valley,” Crist stated. “The challenges our local vets face, such as unemployment or homelessness, can

be greatly reduced through access to public transportation, so it is important we remain vigilant in engaging them.”

AVTA provides fare-free local bus service and reduced fares for commuter service to veterans and active-duty military (with ID). The agency recently conducted a travel training session at the William J. Pete Knight Veterans Home, where staff provided education and information on how to use its transportation services.

“At times when we speak to our local veterans, we find many are unaware of the vast array of services and resources available to them right here in their own community,” stated Lancaster City Council Member and AVTA Board Alternate Director Raj Malhi.

The AVTA Board of Directors continues to build on their commitment to increase value and remove barriers for veterans utilizing public transportation. One of their most recent service upgrades has been the opening of an Access Services office at their Lancaster business office, making it easier and more convenient for local Veterans with disabilities to qualify for an Access card.

“Through our partnership with Access Services, veterans can undergo transit evaluations to qualify for either Access or Dial-a-Ride service, while coordinating all of their transit planning at one location, providing logistical and time savings advantages,” stated AVTA CEO Len Engel.

Crist’s presentation took place March 27 at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Lancaster, where veterans in attendance received free coffee and 50 percent off any

menu item.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–