The Cutting Edge featured as Palmdale’s mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing of The Cutting Edge this Wednesday as part of its Mid-Week Movie program.

The movie will start at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, March 28, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

Starring D.B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly, The Cutting Edge, (1992) rated PG-13, is the story of temperamental figure skating whiz Kate Moseley who is denied a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics after a fall. As Kate drives off partner after partner, her coach must quickly find her a new one in order to be ready for the next Olympics. Enter arrogant former Olympic hockey player Doug Dorsey, who briefly encountered Kate years before. Reluctantly teaming up, Kate and Doug’s icy rapport begins to thaw, resulting in a chemistry both in and out of the rink.

The Palmdale City Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in April include, Kindergarten Cop (1990) rated PG-13 on April 4; Ocean’s Eleven (1960) not rated on April 11; Wonder (2017) rated PG on April 18; and The Blind Side (2009) rated PG-13 on April 25. This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

