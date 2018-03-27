Palmdale’s Public Art Lab to appear at Legacy Commons Easter Parade

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s new public art lab will be onsite as part of the Easter parade festivities this Wednesday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors.

The Easter parade will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

The Easter parade is an annual festive strolling procession of Easter bonnets and lovely dresses by Legacy Commons patrons, ages 55 and up, who are invited to wear their Easter best and join in for some nostalgic fun.

The public art lab will be available for attendees to visit, learn more about public art in Palmdale, and voice their opinions.

Disguised as a giant rock, the lab is a mobile platform designed to engage residents in a collaborative process that will help guide recommendations for public art throughout Palmdale communities. It was created by Los Angeles artist Nick Rodriguez and seniors from Knight High School’s Digital Design Academy, who will be on hand to ask and answer questions for visitors.

“After gaining a special ‘clearance’ to the lab you will be able to enter and develop your vision for public art in Palmdale,” Rodriguez stated. “We’ll ask questions such as, ‘How would you use art to help shape the future of Palmdale? Would you spend a day painting a mural or visiting a solar field filled with temporary art?’”

Other dates and locations for the public art lab on display include Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East; and Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E. Ave. S.

Residents are also encouraged to participate by taking a short online survey, available in English and Spanish, at: www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

The survey is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or through the following links:

“We look forward to having our residents join us in the conversation to guide Palmdale’s future investment in public art,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information about the Palmdale’s Public Art Program, the public art master planning effort, and how to get involved, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt or email PalmdalePublicArt@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

