Man critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A driver was critically injured Sunday night after his vehicle crossed over the center median and collided with two vehicles in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25, on Pearblossom Highway and 25th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a male in a 2003 Infiniti G35 was traveling eastbound on Pearblossom Highway when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the center median and was struck by a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by a female adult that was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway,” the news release states.

“A third vehicle was involved and collided with the Infiniti G35. The drivers and passengers that [were] traveling westbound were transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The Infiniti’s driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries and is listed in “critical condition,” according to the news release. His identity was not immediately released.

Pearblossom Highway, from 25th to 30th Street East, was closed until around 5:45 a.m. Monday, March 26, to allow for the collision scene investigation.

