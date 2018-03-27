Community Advisory Committee meeting this Thursday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC) will hold its first public meeting for 2018 this Thursday.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, located at 37721 100th Street East in Littlerock. This event is free and open to the entire community.

The meeting is billed as a “school safety briefing” according to a flyer promoting the event. [View it here]

Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Community Advisory Committee includes members from the community who work to build a better understanding between the public and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station through education and communication. CAC members volunteer their time and do not work for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Thursday’s meeting is also an opportunity for the public to learn more about the CAC, meet the members, and voice questions or concerns regarding the sheriff’s department, according to organizers.

Complimentary donuts and coffee will be provided.

For more information, contact Community Zone Deputy Dustin Wiemann 661-272-2600.

