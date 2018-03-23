Two men arrested for killing Palmdale man during home-invasion

PALMDALE – Two men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 64-year-old man last year in the course of what detectives say was a home-invasion robbery in Palmdale.

Vincent Coleman Roper was found dead on Aug. 25 in the 37600 block of Patty Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a report of an open door at a residence and found Roper unconscious on the floor of the home, officials said.

Fire department personnel pronounced Roper dead at the scene.

“During the investigation, detectives discovered that victim Roper was murdered,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “He suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma to his body during the incident.”

The arrested suspects were identified as Francis Tulanda, 40, of Canyon Country and Christopher Brandon, 32, of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department reported.

“The motive for the murder was a home invasion robbery gone awry,” according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Tulanda and Brandon are each being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

Roper, a Jamaica native, owned a local flooring business, and he was uncle to rapper Safaree Samuels, from VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

“He’s not a problematic person… He doesn’t have any enemies,” Samuels told NBC Los Angeles last year. View the NBC Los Angeles report here.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Mendoza at 323-890-5500.

