Public Art Lab to Make Debut at Palmdale’s Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt

PALMDALE – Attendees of the popular Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt, coming this Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, will also have the opportunity to see the debut of the city’s first public art Lab.

The lab, disguised as a giant rock, is a mobile platform designed to engage residents in a collaborative process that will help guide recommendations for public art throughout Palmdale communities. It was created by Los Angeles artist Nick Rodriguez and seniors from Knight High School’s renowned Digital Design Academy, who will be on hand to ask and answer questions for visitors.

“After gaining a special ‘clearance’ to the lab you will be able to enter and develop your vision for public art in Palmdale,” Rodriguez stated. “We’ll ask questions such as, ‘How would you use art to help shape the future of Palmdale? Would you spend a day painting a mural or visiting a solar field filled with temporary art?’”

The Public Art Lab will be set-up in various locations throughout the city, providing an interactive experience for visioning the future of the Palmdale’s art in public places. Dates and locations will be announced soon.

The Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt is free and open to kids ages 2 through 12. A free egg hunt, crafts and activities will all be part of the fun. A Kids Fun Zone wristband will be available for $2 and includes pony rides, petting zoo, castle obstacle course, Jacob’s ladder, home run derby, basketball shootout, field goal challenge and carnival challenge game.

Children ages 5 and under may be accompanied by one adult inside the egg hunt. Pets and outside food and beverages are not permitted. Food vendors will be onsite.

For more information on the Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt, call 267-5611 or visit www.palmdaleamphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

