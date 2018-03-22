PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment March 27 for assembly production workers for a company in the Lancaster area.
The recruitment event will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.
Job responsibilities include preparing work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists; gathering parts, tools and materials; positioning parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assembling components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verifying specifications by measuring completed components; resolving assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications; notifying supervisor to obtain additional resources; and keeping equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, troubleshooting malfunctions, etc.
Qualified candidates must know how to read and use measuring tape, be efficient with hand/power tools, have reliable transportation, be open to work full time, over time and any shift, pass pre-employment drug screening, and have the ability to lift 50 pounds. Fiberglass and manufacturing experience is a plus.
Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license or Social Security card), bring resume tailored for the position, possess right-to-work documents and come dressed for success.
Positions are contract to hire and pay $12.50 per hour for the first shift.
For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
11 comments for "Local job recruitment for assembly production workers"
BeenthereDonethat says
It’s for Lance Campers, a revolving-door employer in the AV who lays off all of its non-Spanish speaking employees once a year when business slows down. If you want to work for a few months and be laid off and drawing unemployment by Xmas, then by all means, go for it.
Karen says
I remember when I was unemployed having 12.50 an hour interviews being declined due to over qualifications… shrug … I was starving suicidal and desperate at the time. I wanted the paycheck no matter what. They will only hire inexperienced young people not giving a crud that sometimes even over qualified people just need food and water.
Square root of negative one. says
Another job circus to solicit for underpaid skilled employment. Its quite evident that quality employers don’t need a fair when the remuneration is.
Square root of negative one. says
And why intentionally obfuscate the employers name?
“…for a company in the Lancaster area.”
Tim Scott says
Because the reason they put on what you call a “job circus” is so that they don’t have to deal with a parade of people disrupting their business on their own schedule. You want a job, show up when and where they are doing interviews.
Alexis says
People don’t have to show up if they don’t want to. It’s that simple.
Manny says
Was thinking the same thing…..at least $16.00 ^^
Littlerock says
I suppose if your making 0$ an hour 12.50$ an hour isn’t so bad
Tom says
This is crazy who can support a family on $12.50? Let alone oneself. AV jobs will always be a joke, these are the jobs both mayors brag about bring into their cities.
Mike says
You think that just standing in a line is going to land you a job to support your family? No. It will get you a low wage to start. If you want a living wage job, take your lazy butt to a local college or trade school and learn a skill that’s in demand. ANYONE can do it. There is NO excuse.
Jared says
Mmmmmm 12.50
What an awesome wage