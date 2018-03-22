Local job recruitment for assembly production workers

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment March 27 for assembly production workers for a company in the Lancaster area.

The recruitment event will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Job responsibilities include preparing work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists; gathering parts, tools and materials; positioning parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assembling components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verifying specifications by measuring completed components; resolving assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications; notifying supervisor to obtain additional resources; and keeping equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, troubleshooting malfunctions, etc.

Qualified candidates must know how to read and use measuring tape, be efficient with hand/power tools, have reliable transportation, be open to work full time, over time and any shift, pass pre-employment drug screening, and have the ability to lift 50 pounds. Fiberglass and manufacturing experience is a plus.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license or Social Security card), bring resume tailored for the position, possess right-to-work documents and come dressed for success.

Positions are contract to hire and pay $12.50 per hour for the first shift.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

