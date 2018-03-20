AVH celebrates Certified Nurses Day

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital on Monday honored nearly 140 nurses representing 22 specialty areas in observance of Certified Nurses Day.

March 19 is designated as Certified Nurses Day because it is the birthday of Margrete Madden Styles, a visionary nursing leader and scholar who was known as the “Mother of Nurse Credentialing.” The purpose of this day is to recognize those who have achieved certifications and to encourage other nurses to seize the opportunity and further their education.

Some of the specialty areas in which AVH nurses have achieved certification include neonatal intensive care, critical care, emergency, pediatric, medical surgical and obstetrics.

“Certified Nurses Day provides an opportunity for us to recognize our nurses who have taken the extra steps required to become certified in their area of focus,” stated AVH Chief Nursing Officer Aya Smith. “At the same time, we encourage all of our nurses to consider becoming certified in specialty areas. It’s better for our hospital, the community and, most importantly, our patients.”

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–