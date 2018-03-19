Informational seminar for Antelope Valley Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Training Course

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host free informational seminars for upcoming sessions of the Antelope Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Training Course.

The seminars will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 23, 26, and 30 at the Antelope Valley College – Palmdale Campus, located at 2301 E. Palmdale Boulevard.

The pre-apprenticeship training program is an eight-week course that takes place at the Lancaster and Palmdale campuses of Antelope Valley College.

Course requirements include attendance at each class (166 hours), and a seventh grade level of math and English skills.

Potential employment opportunities include electrical, pipe fitters, sheet metal, construction, carpentry, solar and blueprints.

Interested persons should have a valid ID (driver’s license, passport or Social Security card), proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.), proof of residence and a high school diploma/GED.

For more information, contact Suggey Galdamez at 661-476-4232 or email sgaldamez@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–