Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt returns March 24

PALMDALE – The popular Children’s SpringFest & Egg Hunt is coming up this Saturday.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

It is open to kids ages 2 through 12.

A free egg hunt, crafts and activities will all be part of the fun. A Kids Fun Zone wristband will be available for $2. It will include pony rides, petting zoo, castle obstacle course, Jacob’s ladder, home run derby, basketball shootout, field goal challenge and carnival challenge game.

Children ages 5 and under may be accompanied by one adult inside the egg hunt. Pets and outside food and beverages are not permitted. Food vendors will be onsite for your convenience.

The Children’s SpringFest and Egg Hunt is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Logix Federal Credit Union, Opportunities for Learning, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, Ventura Graphix and Valleywide Dental.

For more information, call 267-5611 or visit www.palmdaleamphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

