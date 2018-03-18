Spring break activities at Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department will host special activities during the upcoming spring break at both Marie Kerr Park and Domenic Massari Park.

The special activities will be held from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. from Monday, March 19, through Friday, March 23, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

Spring break activities also will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 19, through Friday, March 23, and Monday, March 26, through Friday, March 30, Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

The activities will include scavenger hunts and field games, such as giant soccer, baseball and relay races.

There also will be a special “Tots Hour,” dedicated to ages 2 to 5 on Tuesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at both parks.

This will feature hands-on free activities that will provide children the opportunity to explore their world through a variety of indoor and outdoor experiences.

For more information, call Marie Kerr Park at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

