Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died Friday after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a three-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 4:43 p.m. Friday, March 16, on Avenue I and 50th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Geo Prism sedan being driven by an adult male was traveling westbound on Avenue I. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling south on 50th Street West,” the news release states.

“According to witnesses, the Chevrolet [Silverado truck] was entering traffic with a green light and the Geo Prism failed to stop at the red light. The impact caused the Chevrolet Silverado to collide into the Toyota Rav4 that was stopped for the red light facing eastbound on Avenue I,” the news release states.

The Geo Prism’s driver died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Rav4 were transported to a local hospital. Their names or the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

“Driving under the influence and the speed of the vehicles [are] under investigation,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–