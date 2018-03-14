Sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to sex-related counts

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to sex-related counts involving a half-dozen female inmates in a Lynwood jail over a six-month period last year.

Giancarlo Scotti, 31, is accused of engaging in unlawful sex acts with the prisoners at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood between March and September of 2017.

He is charged with six felony counts of sexual activity with a detainee in a detention facility and two misdemeanor counts of sexual activity with a detainee in a detention facility.

In one instance, Scotti allegedly ordered two cellmates to perform oral sex on him. He later took the women to a shower area, where he allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with both of them, according to Deputy District Attorney Hyunah Suh.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell told reporters last September that Scotti had been placed on administrative leave in connection with the allegations involving two female inmates. The sheriff said then that at least one of the women reported the alleged crime about 9 a.m. Sept. 13 to a teaching instructor who works inside the jail.

McDonnell said an investigation began immediately, with the scene being locked down to preserve evidence and the deputy being notified and remaining in the watch commander’s office until 2 that afternoon and then being taken into custody that evening.

“The evidence was compelling enough for us to make the arrest,” the sheriff told reporters after Scotti’s arrest last September.

Scotti — who is free on $400,000 bond — is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom May 17, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

He could face up to seven years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

–