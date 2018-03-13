Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly camouflaged pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Reader at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize this female, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

She is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect if described as a Hispanic female, approximately 35 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Canela at 661-948-8466.

–