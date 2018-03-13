The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep featured as Palmdale’s free mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movie program this Wednesday with a free showing of the movie The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007), rated PG.

The movie begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Library, located at at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Starring Emily Watson, Alex Etel, Ben Chaplin, David Morrissey and Brian Cox, The Water Horse is based on Dick King-Smith’s children’s novel. It tells the tale of a lonely young boy named Angus who discovers a large, mysterious egg along the shores of Lock Ness, of which no one is prepared for what lies within. He soon discovers that the strange, mischievous hatchling inside is none other than The Water Horse, the loch’s most mysterious and fabled creature. But with the Water Horse growing ten times its size every day, Angus finds it increasingly difficult to keep his new friend a secret.

Other movies scheduled to be shown as part of Palmdale City Library’s free Mid-Week Movie program include The Darkest Hour (2017) rated PG-13 on March 21 at 5:30 p.m., and The Cutting Edge (1992) rated PG on March 28 at 6 p.m.

Also coming up is Spring Break Movie Festival, which will be held daily from March 19 to 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Movies scheduled to be shown include, Stardust (2007), rated PG-13; The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017), rated PG; Ella Enchanted (2004), rated PG; The BFG (2016), rated PG; and Coco (2017), rated PG.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

