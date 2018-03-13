Guns seized, felons arrested in Quartz Hill raid

QUARTZ HILL – Three firearms were seized and three felons were arrested Tuesday when deputies from the Lancaster Community Appreciation Program [LAN-CAP] served a search warrant at a Quartz Hill home.

The operation was conducted during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 13, at a home on the 4500 block of West Avenue L-2, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“Through investigative sources, information revealed that there were three convicted felons, which included an active gang member, residing at the home,” the news release states.

“The LAN-CAP team recovered an assault rifle with a loaded 30 round magazine, a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber rifle. There were two male white adults and one female Hispanic adult arrested,” the news release states.

The suspects were transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and booked on various felony charges, officials said. The suspects’ names and ages were not immediately released.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there were no injuries to any suspects or deputies during the operation,” the sheriff’s news release states.

–