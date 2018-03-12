Man arrested for smashing car windows at a Palmdale motel

PALMDALE – A man believed high on methamphetamine was arrested after smashing the windows of at least two vehicles with a crowbar in a Palmdale motel parking lot, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at 200 West Palmdale Boulevard, according to Lt. Don Rubio of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A civilian had tried unsuccessfully to stop the man and “deputies were forced to use their Taser to subdue him,” Rubio said.

The man had methamphetamine and “paraphernalia consistent with smoking methamphetamine,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and felony vandalism, Rubio said.

His name was not immediately released.

–