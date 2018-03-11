Motorist fleeing CHP killed in wrong-way crash with LASD patrol vehicle

LANCASTER – A 23-year-old Lancaster man died early Sunday morning after he fled the California Highway Patrol and, while on the wrong side of the road, crashed head on into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 11, on Avenue F east of 15th Street West in Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The suspect driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene; while a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Antonio Adam Enriquez of California City, sustained moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital. The female deputy in the marked black and white patrol vehicle sustained injuries to her left side and was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition, officials said.

The incident that preceded the fatal crash began on the northbound SR-14 Avenue F off-ramp, when two CHP officers on routine patrol pulled in behind two vehicles that were stopped, according to the CHP report.

As the officers approached the vehicles, “the driver of the 1998 Volvo drove off, leaving the scene, turning onto eastbound Avenue F,” the CHP report states. The other driver advised the officers that he had been rear-ended by the Volvo, according to the CHP report.

The CHP officers pursued “the Volvo and made an attempt to pull it over by activating the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights (Code 3). The Volvo almost immediately, for unknown reasons, veered to the left and crashed head-on with an LASD patrol vehicle that was traveling westbound on Avenue F,” the CHP report states.

“The LASD Deputy was responding to a call she had been dispatched to, with no lights or siren, completely unaware of this incident,” the CHP report states.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision, pending Los Angeles County Coroner’s toxicology report,” the CHP report states.

Avenue F, from 20th Street West to Sierra Highway, was closed until around 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11, to allow for the investigation. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Ken Wheeler or Officer Gil Hernandez at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

