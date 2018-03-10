Witnesses sought in Palmdale crash that killed 16-year-old girl

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s detectives are looking for witnesses to come forward with information that will assist in the investigation of car collision on Feb. 18 that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Jasmine Destiny Santiago died at the hospital less than two hours after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Palmdale.

The collision occurred around 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, on 47th Street East just north of Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a black 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old male was traveling northbound on 47th Street East, in the No. 1 lane. The driver collided into a 16-year-old female pedestrian, who was crossing 47th Street East from the west side of the roadway to the east side. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Santiago was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. The driver of the Nissan Altima was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at Palmdale Station, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The driver was not named in the sheriff’s news release, and detectives could not be reached for comment regarding the identity of the driver.

No charges had been filed as of March 9 in connection with Santiago’s death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Borits at 661-272-2609 or by email at Agborits@lasd.org.

