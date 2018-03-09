Public input sought for local off-highway enforcement grant application

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) team, through Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, is applying for a grant to fund its enforcement operations, authorities announced this week.

The process includes a 30-day period, from March 6 to April 2, to allow the public to review and comment on the preliminary grant application.

Officials are encouraging residents to view the grant application and submit their comments and questions. The Antelope Valley State Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Application can be viewed at Palmdale.lasd.org under Featured Services/Off Road Enforcement Program.

Comments on the application must be received by April 3. The public may provide comments to both the Antelope Valley OHV team and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division by emailing lasdohv@lasd.org and carbon copying OHVinfo@parks.ca.gov.

To complete a survey to help the community and the Sheriff’s Department better understand relations between residents and law enforcement, visit:

www.tinyurl.com/avcs14

About the local Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team

In order to tackle the high volume of off-highway vehicle complaints, the Palmdale Station OHV team was created in 2000, initially concentrating on issues within the city of Palmdale. The team’s patrol area now covers the entire Northern Los Angeles County, so the OHV team has increased in size accordingly.

The team added personnel from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and Community Partnerships Bureau in order to patrol more frequently and effectively. The Antelope Valley OHV team now consists of one lieutenant, three sergeants and nine deputies.

They currently use the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations and the Quartz Hill Substation to deploy from and respond to OHV complaints and to conduct routine patrols.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Community Partnerships Bureau is a county-funded unit and concentrates on quality of life issues in the unincorporated areas. The OHV team deploys throughout the week to handle OHV complaints, which are called in by the public to either Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station or the 5th District County Supervisor’s Office.

–