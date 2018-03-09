Measure M project showcase scheduled for April 2 in the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – Several local government agencies will host an event on April 2 to showcase transportation projects that will benefit the community.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 2, at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) office, located at 42210 6th Street West in Lancaster.

Participating agencies include Los Angeles County, the cities of Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro LA), AVTA and Santa Clarita Transit.

In 2016, Los Angeles County voters approved Metro LA’s “Measure M,” a half-cent sales tax measure to raise funds for transportation.

“Come learn about the transportation projects that will benefit your community,” stated Palmdale’s Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen.

For more information please call 661-267-5100 or 661-723-6000.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–