Local authors sought for 3rd Annual ARTown & Book Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is looking for local authors to participate in the third annual ARTown & Book Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

“If you are a published author, live in Palmdale or the Antelope Valley, and would be interested in selling your books and possibly speaking for a few minutes about your work, then we’d love to have you as part of this Festival,” stated Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe.

Each selected author will be provided a table, chair and shade for a specified length of time during the Festival.

Interested persons should apply via email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org by March 15 with the following information:

— Author’s name, phone number and email address.

— Title(s), genre(s) and brief synopsis of books to be promoted.

— Dates and names of publishers of books to be promoted.

Interested persons should also indicate whether or not they would be interested in speaking about and/or reading from their works during a short (10 minute) presentation.

For more information, contact Janet McLagan at 661-267-5226.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

