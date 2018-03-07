“Addams Family Values” kicks off March’s mid-week movies at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a showing of the featured film Addams Family Values, rated PG-13, on Wednesday, March 7, at 6 p.m, as part of its Mid-Week Movie program. This event is free and open to the public.

Starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman and Joan Cusack, the members of the odd Addams Family are up to more macabre antics in this sequel. This time around, Gomez Addams and his wife, Morticia, are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy. But siblings Wednesday and Pugsley are none too happy about the new addition, and try their best to eliminate the infant. When nanny Debbie Jelinsky appears to keep the kids in line, her presence leads to an unexpected treacherous twist.

Other movies scheduled to be shown in March include, The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007) rated PG,on March 14; The Darkest Hour (2017) rated PG-13, on March 21; and The Cutting Edge (1992) rated PG on March 28.

This program is made possible through the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

