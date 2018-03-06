Volunteers sought for free smoke alarm installation event in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Palmdale this Saturday, March 10, and they’re seeking volunteers to help with the project.

To volunteer, register at SoundTheAlarm.org/LosAngeles.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 10, at McAdam Park, located at 38115 30th Street East. Event volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt.

“Every day seven people die in home fires,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “You can help change that. Join the American Red Cross, fire departments, volunteers and partners as we sound the alarm with a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event in our community.”

To make an appointment to receive a free smoke alarm, call 310-445-9914 by March 9, or visit SoundTheAlarm.org/LosAngeles.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

