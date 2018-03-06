Reward increased to $30K to find killers of Lancaster cashier

LANCASTER – A $30,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information leading to the killers of a Marine Corps veteran who was gunned down during a robbery at the Lancaster convenience store where he worked.

John Ruh, 61, of Lancaster was working a cashier shift when the business in the 44400 block of Division Street was robbed around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19 by two men, one of whom shot him in the chest before both fled on foot, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Ruh died at the scene.

At a news conference Tuesday, March 6, detectives displayed security images of the suspects, described as “black males of unknown age who wore sweatshirts with the hoods cinched-down to conceal their faces.”

The news conference was attended by the Ruh’s girlfriend, Michelle Brace, and sister, Teresa Vail.

“This has left our family totally devastated …,” Brace said. “He was a good man, and all we want is for him to have justice.”

Vail said: “Nobody deserves to die the way he did. And we need to find whoever is responsible, and we need to get justice; we need to know that they are being taken off the street. My brother (needs) that peace; I need that peace.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger had earlier announced a $20,000 reward for information that helps investigators solve the killing and bring the perpetrators to justice. The city of Lancaster added another $10,000, bringing the reward total to $30,000.

Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to call Homicide Bureau Detective Steve Blagg or Detective Scott Lawler at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or send an email to lacrimestoppers.org.

Previous related stories:

Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster

Cashier shot, killed during robbery in Lancaster

–