LANCASTER – A fire damaged a house in Lancaster Monday, but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported around 1030 a.m. Monday, March 5, on the 44700 block of Third Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in the single-story residence in about a half-hour.

Some oxygen bottles being stored at the residence reportedly exploded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

