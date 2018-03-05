Home Show returns to the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Homeowners looking for new ways to bring efficiency and style to their properties are encouraged to attend the 30th annual Home Show from March 16-18.

The Home Show will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 16, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18 at the AV Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Admission is free and daily parking is $5.

This year’s Home Show will features more than 150 diverse vendors and crafters; and professional Home Show exhibitors will demonstrate their products and offer time and money-saving advice. Newly added to the Home Show is the SMART (Sustainable, Manageable, Attractive, Responsible, and Timely) Water Conservation Expo presented by the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association. The Water Conservation Expo will feature seminars for those who are concerned about conserving water, water efficient landscaping, and gardening, with demonstrations conducted by Neal Weisenberger, Glenn Guenther and Denise Keef. Additional seminars will be conducted by various Home Show vendors and the UC Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners and Slo Food Preservers.

The craft fair is back, featuring a wide range of vendors, from handmade jewelry and food to decorative handbags, crocheted items and more.

There will be fun for the kids on Saturday and Sunday, including an inflatable obstacle course, slide, bounce house, climbing wall, carnival games and concession stand with souvenirs.

Contests and giveaways

Home Show attendees are encouraged to enter the $200 Gift Card giveaway at avfair.com. The deadline to enter online is March 15, and the $200 Gift Cards will be given away during the show.

Attendees can also win tickets to the Palmdale Auto Mall Concert Series, Rally Kia Arena events and General Admission to the 80th Annual Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival by entering a raffle at the AV Fair & Event Center Home Show booth. Winners for Fair tickets will be drawn, one per hour, during all three days of the Home Show. Winners need not be present to win Fair tickets.

Free tomato plants will be available daily, one per person, and free ice cream will be provided by California Dairy Distributors for kids age 12 and younger on Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last, at the AV Fair & Event Center Home Show booth. Pet adoptions will be conducted by the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control in the R. Rex Parris Show Arena.

“The Home Show is the place for clever ideas, products and services, including informative seminars,” stated Home Show and Craft Fair coordinator Mike Shuck. “We’ve added a new Water Conservation Expo and fun for the kids includes new huge inflatable bounce house area.”

For a schedule of events and seminars, plus a list of vendors, visit avfair.com.

