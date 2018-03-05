Driver, 62, killed in head-on collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 62-year-old female driver died Sunday after her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in Palmdale and crashed head-on into an SUV, injuring the three people inside, authorities said.

It happened around 5:56 p.m. Sunday, March 4, on Elizabeth Lake Road and 20th Street West in Palmdale, according to news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The 62-year-old woman was driving a white 2015 Lincoln MKC westbound on Elizabeth Lake Road when she “collided into the center median and drove into oncoming eastbound lanes of travel,” the news release states.

“The 2015 Lincoln collided into a green 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, which was travelling eastbound on Elizabeth Lake Road,” the news release states.

All parties were transported to local hospitals, and the 62-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, according to the news release. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Suburban and a 45-year-old female passenger both sustained “major trauma” and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Another passenger in the Suburban, a 54-year-old man, sustained lacerations and contusions and was transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

