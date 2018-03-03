Motorcyclist from Lancaster killed in 118 Fwy crash

GRANADA HILLS – Coroner’s officials have released the name of a 50-year-old motorcyclist who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills.

The victim was identified as Darran Lee Ray of Lancaster, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, on the westbound freeway near Balboa Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Ray was riding a 2016 Suzuki Bandit when, at an unknown speed, he rear-ended a black 2007 Acura RSX in the No. 1 lane, which had been in an earlier crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.

“Due to the weather conditions (rain, wet roadway) and the Acura not having any lights activated, Ray was unable to avoid a collision,” the CHP said.

The driver of the Acura, a 26-year-old man, had minor complaints of neck pain but was not taken to a hospital.

Ray died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

–