Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 28-year-old motorist died and his female passenger suffered minor injuries early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were riding in drifted into oncoming lanes and then struck a wooden electrical pole in Palmdale, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, March 3, on the 2000 block of East Avenue P, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

The driver was going eastbound on Avenue P in a white 2017 Nissan Versa when “the vehicle drifted across into oncoming lanes for unknown reason. The vehicle then drove onto the north dirt shoulder and collided with a wood electrical pole, causing major damage to the vehicle,” the news release states.

“The driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The female adult passenger was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged,” the news release states.

The deceased driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The driver was a 28-year-old Palmdale man, while his passenger is a 30-year-old female, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Avenue P, between 20th Street East and 25th Street East, was closed from 12:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3, to allow authorities to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

