“Social Striders” set to stroll at Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the “Social Striders” walking groups at two of its parks this month.

The events will be hosted each Saturday in March, beginning at 10 a.m., at Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th St. East.

“Looking to be healthier? Love the outdoors?” asked Palmdale’s Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “The parks are calling you. This is a free opportunity for all ages to come together and enjoy your local park as a walking group.”

For more information, call: Marie Kerr Park at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.

