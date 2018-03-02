Artists sought for upcoming ARTown exhibit

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department is seeking artists to participate in the ARTown FUSION artist’s showcase, which will take place in conjunction with the Palmdale City Library’s 3rd Annual Book Festival on Saturday, April 28.

ARTown FUSION will be held inside Legacy Commons for Active Seniors.

It will provide a unique opportunity for artists of all ages and abilities to display and sell their pieces of work and network with other local artists and the public.

“This event provides a unique opportunity for artists of all ages and abilities to display their work, and network with other artists and the public,” stated Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice.

How to apply

Interested artists need to fill out an application at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt by Wednesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Artists will be contacted to confirm that they have been selected to participate, and at that time, will be given specific details regarding what time they may arrive to set-up their art.

To learn more about ARTown FUSION, call at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

