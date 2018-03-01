Student charged with making threats against Quartz Hill High School

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old student suspected of making threats last week against Quartz Hill High School is facing four felony charges, a district attorney’s spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Miguel Pena is charged with two counts each of criminal threats and attempted criminal threats, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Pena — who pleaded not guilty — is due back in a Lancaster courtroom March 9 for a hearing that will determine if there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.

He was arrested Monday by deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station, with bail set at $200,000.

Authorities said they were aware of a video, made by a parent, warning families not to take their students to school Thursday, Feb. 22, in connection with the threat. The video made its rounds on numerous social media sites, according to Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

Another rumor of a separate threat against Quartz Hill High School began circulating on social media Thursday, Feb. 22, prompting another investigation, but it turned out to be unfounded, according to the sheriff’s department.

A rash of threats has plagued Southern California schools since a 19- year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

